Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut embarked on a two-day visit to Bharmour, where she shared pictures on Instagram from her visit to the Chaurasi Temple. Situated in the heart of Bharmour town in the Chamba district, this temple complex comprises 84 distinct shrines. Kangana, who is contesting as a BJP candidate for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, adorned herself in the traditional attire of Chamba, remarking, “Maine Chamba gaddi (Shepherd community) dress pehni aur sabne mujhe bahut compliments diye (I wore the attire of the Chamba gaddi (Shepherd community), and everyone gave me numerous compliments).” These photos are shared by her on Instagram ahead of the 2024 Indian Elections. She concluded her note by expressing, “Bhagwan kare main vijayi rahoon aur Chamba se mera ek ghanisht rishta bane (May I emerge victorious, and may I establish a deep bond with Chamba).” Kangana Ranaut Meets Dalai Lama in Dharamsala, Shares Heartfelt Pics With The Spiritual Leader.

Kangana Ranaut In Bharmour

