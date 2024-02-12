Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan, known for their chemistry in Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel, are teaming up again for an upcoming psychological thriller. Kangana recently shared a photo from their script reading session, evoking nostalgia for their previous collaborations. This marks their third project together. She expressed her excitement for the reunion and captioned it, "Back with my favourite @actormaddy for another stunning script.'' Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan Reunite for A L Vijay’s Untitled Thriller, Filming Begins in Chennai (View Pic).

Kangana Ranaut's IG Status:

R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut (Photo Credits: Instagram)

