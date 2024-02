Despite Kangana Ranaut's negative review of Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga expressed interest in collaborating with her, though Kangana appears uninterested. A viral video captured Sandeep's response to Kangana's critique, prompting her to clarify the distinction between review and criticism in a post on X (formally known as Twitter). While acknowledging Sandeep's respectful demeanour, she declined future roles, expressing concerns over potential changes to the portrayal of alpha male characters in his blockbuster films and took a sly dig and said, “But please don’t ever give me any role otherwise, your alpha male heroes will become feminist and then your films will also be beaten, you make blockbusters, the film industry needs you .”. Animal: Social Media Handle of Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Slammed for Trolling Female Critic for Her Negative Review, Check Out What Netizens Have to Say!