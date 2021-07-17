Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a video of her entering theatres after almost two years. She accompanied her team in Budapest for a movie as they took a break from shooting for her upcoming film, Dhaakad.

In the video, Kangana was clad in a white dress with her hair tied up. She also shared a video with her team where she asks them about how they feel regarding returning to theatres. They watched Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow together.

Watch The Video Here:

Kangana Ranaut: “After two long years back to theaters for #BlackWidow. Thanks to my producers for planning this outing for us ❤️.” PS. looks like Saswata Chatterjee joined team #Dhaakad in Budapest pic.twitter.com/Kyet1fSrOv — Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) July 16, 2021

