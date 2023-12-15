Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur are the newly married couple of B-town. The duo, who had remained tight-lipped about their relationship, exchanged vows on December 10. Mukti and Kunal shared a joint post on Instagram and posted pictures from their star-studded wedding reception and other pre-wedding festivities. Kapil Sharma, AR Rahman, Sunidhi Chauhan and many other celebrities graced the couple’s wedding reception. More pictures showcase Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap in attendance at the couple's sangeet ceremony. Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur’s Pre-Wedding Festivity Pics Out! Shakti Mohan Shares Candid Snaps From the Couple’s Fun-Filled Sangeet Ceremony.

Mukti Mohan And Kunal Thakur Wedding Festivities

