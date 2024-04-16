Popular comedian Kapil Sharma embarked on a spiritual pilgrimage with his family on April 15. Accompanied by his wife Ginni Chatrath and their children Anayra and Trishaan, Sharma visited the holy Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra, Jammu. Videos circulating online capture Sharma entering the temple premises with his family. In another heartwarming scene, the comedian is seen singing a devotional bhajan. Dressed respectfully, Sharma even wore a scarf with the inscription "Jai Mata Di" (Victory to the Divine Mother) during his visit. Kapil Sharma Seeks Blessings at Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra (Watch Video).

Kapil Sharma in Katra As He Visits Vaishno Devi Temple

