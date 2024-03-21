Bollywood actors Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade reunite for a new horror-comedy titled Kapkapiii. The unusual motion poster features Talpade and the cast in a dark room, attempting to summon a ghost. Based on the poster's vibe, the film promises to be a laugh-out-loud comedy with a touch of spookiness. Sangeeth Sivan helms the director's chair for this project. Shreyas Talpade And Tusshar Kapoor Reunite For Sangeeth Sivan's Untitled Horror Comedy.

Kapkapiii Announced

