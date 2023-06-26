The Kapoor family recently came together in full force to celebrate the birthday of actor Arjun Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor, the cousin sister, gave fans a glimpse of the joyful party. Shanaya took to social media to share candid snapshots from the birthday bash, featuring herself, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and the birthday boy himself. The pictures showcased their radiant smiles and heartwarming bond as they posed for the camera. The Kapoor fam jam appeared to be a fun-filled affair with laughter and happiness in abundance. Arjun Kapoor Birthday Special: From Ishaqzaade to Half Girlfriend – 8 Best Performances of the Versatile Star!
Check Out The Pictures Here:
View this post on Instagram
