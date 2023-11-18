Last year, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal welcomed twins into the world on November 19. Now, on their children's first birthday, the Ambanis threw a bash on Sunday (Nov 18) and the first guest to arrive at the party were Karan Johar and his kids. As per video shared by paparazzi, KJo in pink oversized shirt happily poses for cam with his little ones Yash and Roohi while arriving at Isha Ambani's twins' birthday party. Have a look. Karan Johar's Kids Yash and Roohi Are Not Fans of His 'Surili Aawaz' (Watch Video).

Karan Johar With His Kids:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)