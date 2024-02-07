On January 7, Karan Johar shared a sweet celebration on social media, marking the seventh birthday of his twins, Yash and Roohi. The heartwarming snapshot captures Karan Johar and his children in matching outfits, exuding joy and love. Accompanying the pictures was a touching post on Instagram, where the filmmaker lovingly referred to them as his 'sunshine' and expressed his heartfelt wish for them to grow up while always staying true to themselves. Karan Johar Wishes His 'Precious Pieces' Yash and Roohi On Their Sixth Birthday With Beautiful Video and Heartfelt Note - WATCH.

Karan Johar's IG Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)