Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are vacaying in Goa along with their daughter Devi. They even celebrated the precious day when their daughter turned eight months old. The doting dad posted a video on Instagram that gave glimpses of the priceless moment between the father and daughter duo. Karan is seen carrying his baby girl as he keeps swinging on a garden swing chair and calls the moment as 'Unexplainable'. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover Celebrate Daughter Devi's 8-Month Birthday, Actress Shares Cute Family Photo On Insta.

Karan Singh Grover With Daughter Devi

