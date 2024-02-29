Actor Karan Singh Grover, who recently appeared in Fighter, basks in its success. Directed by Sidharth Anand, it stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Akshay Oberoi. Karan recently visited Madhya Pradesh, praying at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple for Fighter's success. While wife Bipasha Basu and daughter Devi weren't present, Karan was captured in a white kurta and pyjamas. He enjoyed the temple's blessings and told the media, "I felt very good. What people said is true, after coming here, something in the DNA changes..." Fighter: Karan Singh Grover Flaunts His Chiselled Abs and Ripped Physique in Latest Pics; Fans Say ‘Hrithik Roshan Ko Competition Milega’ (See Post).

Karan Singh Grover At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain

