Kareena Kapoor recently took to her Instagram to share heartwarming moments from the birthday celebration of her mother-in-law, the legendary actress Sharmila Tagore. The pictures captured the beautiful bond between the two, with one particularly touching snapshot showing Sharmila giving Kareena a sweet kiss on the cheek. Another adorable moment featured Sharmila sitting with her grandson, Taimur Ali Khan, both adorned with medals and gleefully displaying them to the camera. Sara Ali Khan also joined the celebration, sharing family photos that included Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, and others. The festivities were complete with a video showcasing the family joyfully cutting three cakes, creating a memorable birthday for Sharmila. Sharmila Tagore Birthday: 5 Style Statements Of The Veteran Actress That Are Still Unmatched.

View Kareena Kapoor's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

View Sara Ali Khan's Family Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

