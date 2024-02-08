Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat shared screen space in the Netflix thriller Jaane Jaan. On the latter’s birthday today, the actress has shared a throwback picture from the sets of the film that feature the two posing with a pout. This is indeed the perfect pic to wish Jaideep on his special day. Jaane Jaan Movie Review: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma Shine in Sujoy Ghosh's Partly Intriguing Murder Mystery.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Birthday Post For Jaideep Ahlawat

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

