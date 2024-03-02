Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan took centre stage with their majestic presence at Anant A,mbani and Radhika Merchant's per-wedding bash. .Accompanied by their sons Taimur and Jeh, the couple gracefully posed for the cameras. Kareena looked radiant in a lavender shimmery saree with emerald earrings and a silver choker necklace. She shared her stunning appearance on Instagram, including photos with Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and one with Saif, Taimur, and Jeh. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ajay Devgn, Bollywood Celebs Serve Glam at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Festivities Themed ‘An Evening in Everland’ (View Pics).

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

