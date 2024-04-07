Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl gang graced a dinner party hosted by their dear friend, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The actress from the Crew movie was accompanied by her sister Karisma Kapoor and besties Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. For the dinner, Kareena stunned in flared beige pants paired with a sage green denim shirt and complemented the outfit with a beaded neckpiece. Malaika exuded glamour in black leather pants and a fitted white top, while her sister Amrita looked stunning in a beige outfit with a matching blazer. Karisma opted for a minimalistic look in a printed dress. The fabulous four posed for the paparazzi together before entering the designer’s residence. Kareena Kapoor Khan Enjoys Night Out With Her ‘Crew’! See Actress’ Pics With Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora.

The Fantastic Four Of Bollywood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

