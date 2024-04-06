Sisters Karisma Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora-Amrita Arora are some of the closest BFFs in B-town. Whether it's a movie premiere or a fun night out, the girl squad have always been spotted together. Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently enjoying the success of her latest release, Crew was accompanied by her sister Karisma and besties Malaika and Amrita Arora on April 6. They were spotted heading to a Saturday night bash at designer Manish Malhotra's place. The BFF group also posed for a picture together for the paparazzi. Kareena Kapoor Khan Surprises Fan With Unseen Photo From Crew Sets During Latest AMA Session on Insta.

