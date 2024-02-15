Get ready to be dazzled! Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to light up the stage at the 69th Filmfare Awards with a medley of her dance hits. As revealed in the latest promo, fans can expect Bebo to groove to her unforgettable tracks "Ye Ishq Hai" from Jab We Met and "Chammak Challo" from Ra.One, promising a fiery performance. Don't miss her grace and energy as she takes the stage on February 18 at 9 PM IST on Zee TV! Filmfare Awards 2024: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Wins Best Music Album, Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail Bags Best Screenplay at 69th Award Show.

Kareena Kapoor Khan at Filmfare Awards:

