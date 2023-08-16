On Saif Ali Khan's birthday, Kareena Kapoor shared a heartwarming note along with a captivating poolside picture. The actress expressed, "He chose the picture I could post on Instagram… even though he's in front of me smiling away... and why not? It's his birthday. May you always be this relaxed, my jaaaan... Happy Birthday to my Ultimate Lover. There truly is no one like you - Kind, Generous, Crazy... ok, I can go on writing all day... but gotta go eat Cake." The message reflects the couple's affection and Kareena's appreciation for Saif's unique qualities. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Enjoy 'Negroni Nights' During Their Vacay In Italy (View Pic).