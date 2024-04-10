Kartik Aaryan has finally unveiled his much-anticipated Rooh Baba avatar from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Instagram. In a surprising post, Aaryan, currently filming on Kolkata's iconic Howrah Bridge, shared a photo of himself in character amidst the bustling traffic. The image showcases him sporting the classic Rooh Baba look: a dark robe and a bandana, with his back turned to the camera, leaving fans wanting more. This sneak peek has undoubtedly sent excitement levels soaring for the upcoming horror-comedy. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba Shoots at Howrah Bridge in Kolkata (View Pics).

Kartik Aaryan Shoots for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 In Kolkata

