Seems like Kartik Aaryan has finally found love! Well, as per reports in Pinkvilla, the Luka Chuppi actor is seeing Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan. Reportedly, the lovebirds like spending time with each other when the actor is free. That's not it, as during Diwali day, it's said that Kartik drove Pashmina in his new McLaren around Juhu. Aww, so cute! Freddy Teaser: Kartik Aaryan as Dentist Is Weird and Mysterious in This Disney+ Hotstar Film (Watch Video).

Kartik Aaryan Dating Pashmina Roshan:

