Kartik Aaryan got sentimental after he spent some time with cancer survivors amidst the ongoing National Cancer Awareness Month. At the event, the actor spoke his heart out about her maa who fought cancer four years ago and won. He also penned a beautiful note online dedicating it to his mother Mala Tiwari for being brave. Kartik Aaryan Introduces His Pet Katori to His Fans, Says ‘I Am in Love Again’ (View Pics).

From going for chemotherapy sessions during d shoot of these songs, to now dancing on stage on d same- The journey has been arduous! But her Positivity , Fortitude n Fearlessness kept us going. Today i can proudly say: My Mom fought the battle against cancer and WON 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/y2mLfFWe1v — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) February 24, 2022

