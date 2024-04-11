Kartik Aaryan, currently in Kolkata for the shooting of his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, was spotted at a popular eatery in the city. Fans gathered eagerly to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor upon learning of his presence. Dressed in the attire of his character from the film, Rooh Baba, Kartik enjoyed his meal while a viral video captured fans waiting outside the restaurant to snap pictures with him. In fact, between bites, Kartik graciously obliged for selfies with fans. Kartik Aaryan in Kolkata! Actor Unveils His Rooh Baba Avatar While Shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at Howrah Bridge (View Pic).

Kartik Aaryan In Kolkata

