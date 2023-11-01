Karwa Chauth 2023: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Look Like a Perfect Couple as They Celebrate the Festival For First Time (View Pics)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the on September 24. The couple had a dreamy wedding amidst lake Pichola at The Leela Palace. This will be Parineeti's first ever Karwa Chauth.

Socially Riya Siddhacharjee| Nov 01, 2023 11:12 PM IST

Parineeti Chopra celebrated her first Karwa Chauth on November 1 with politician Raghav Chadha. Parineeti donned a regal red ensemble and kept her makeup minimal. She accessorised her look with long jhumka earrings and her pink choodha. On the other hand, Raghav opted for a dark yellow kurta and a brown sleeveless coat. She took to Instagram to share the first glimpse of her Karwa Chauth celebration with her husband and wrote, 'Happy first Karwa Chauth, my love...'. The newlyweds looked happy and deeply in love in these pictures. Previously, she shared a mehndi picture featuring a woman celebrating the festival of Karwa Chauth in a lehenga while holding a sieve.  Karwa Chauth 2023: Parineeti Chopra Flaunts Her Mehndi-Clad Hand as She Waits For The Moon, Chamkila Actress Shares Pic on Insta!.

