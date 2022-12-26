Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted earlier today at the Mumbai Airport. The couple has jetted off to an undisclosed destination to ring in New Year 2023. Katrina and Vicky opted for cool and comfy outfits as their airport look. The actress was seen in a printed co-ord set, whereas Vicky looked dapper in white shirt with blue denims. Christmas 2022: Katrina Kaif Chills With Hubby Vicky Kaushal and Family, Shares a Stunning Picture on Insta!

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)