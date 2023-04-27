Katrina Kaif has blessed everyone’s Insta feed with her new pictures and she’s looking drop-dead gorgeous. She can be seen posing in nude-coloured tank top and beige zippered jacket and flaunting her beautiful smile for the camera. Fans are going gaga over actress’ natural beauty. Take a look at some of the comments on Kat’s new pics: Katrina Kaif Treats Fans With a Throwback Picture From Phone Bhoot!

Katrina Kaif’s ‘Gd Morning’ Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

'Angelic'

Katrina Kaif looks angelic in latest pictures!🍒 via Instagram 📸 pic.twitter.com/G3T4G6ECvX — 𝐊𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 (@katkaifupdates) April 27, 2023

'Beauty'

'Queen'

'Sunshine'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)