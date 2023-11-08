B-town is busy attending numerous Diwali 2023 parties. The celebrities are serving glamorous ethnic looks for the occasion. Last evening, A-listers from the industry were seen in attendance at film producer Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash. Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and many others arrived stylishly for the event. Take a look at who all attended and what they wore for the Diwali bash. Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash Photos: Nita Ambani, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Rekha and Other B-Town Celebs Radiate Glamour at the Festive Extravaganza (Watch Videos).
Salman Khan & Ramesh Taurani
Ananya Birla
Pulkit Samrat & Kriti Kharbanda
The Dhawans
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Sanjay Kapoor & Maheep Kapoor
Ekta Kapoor
Ibrahim Ali Khan
Raj Kundra
Rupali Ganguly
Sidharth Malhotra & Varun Dhawan
Pooja Hegde
Katrina Kaif
The Deshmukhs
Ishaan Khatter
Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu
Karishma Tanna With Varun Bangera
Anil Kapoor
The Tauranis - Host Of The Night
