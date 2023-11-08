B-town is busy attending numerous Diwali 2023 parties. The celebrities are serving glamorous ethnic looks for the occasion. Last evening, A-listers from the industry were seen in attendance at film producer Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash. Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and many others arrived stylishly for the event. Take a look at who all attended and what they wore for the Diwali bash. Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash Photos: Nita Ambani, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Rekha and Other B-Town Celebs Radiate Glamour at the Festive Extravaganza (Watch Videos).

Salman Khan & Ramesh Taurani

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Ananya Birla

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Pulkit Samrat & Kriti Kharbanda

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

The Dhawans

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Nushrratt Bharuccha

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Sanjay Kapoor & Maheep Kapoor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Ekta Kapoor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Ibrahim Ali Khan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Raj Kundra

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Rupali Ganguly

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Sidharth Malhotra & Varun Dhawan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Pooja Hegde

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Katrina Kaif

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

The Deshmukhs

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Ishaan Khatter

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Karishma Tanna With Varun Bangera

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Anil Kapoor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

The Tauranis - Host Of The Night

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)