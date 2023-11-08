B-town is busy attending numerous Diwali 2023 parties. The celebrities are serving glamorous ethnic looks for the occasion. Last evening, A-listers from the industry were seen in attendance at film producer Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash. Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and many others arrived stylishly for the event. Take a look at who all attended and what they wore for the Diwali bash. Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash Photos: Nita Ambani, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Rekha and Other B-Town Celebs Radiate Glamour at the Festive Extravaganza (Watch Videos).

Salman Khan & Ramesh Taurani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Ananya Birla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Pulkit Samrat & Kriti Kharbanda

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

The Dhawans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Nushrratt Bharuccha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Sanjay Kapoor & Maheep Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Ekta Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Ibrahim Ali Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Raj Kundra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Rupali Ganguly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Sidharth Malhotra & Varun Dhawan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Pooja Hegde

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Katrina Kaif

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

The Deshmukhs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Ishaan Khatter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Karishma Tanna With Varun Bangera

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Anil Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

The Tauranis - Host Of The Night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)