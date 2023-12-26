Katrina Kaif Shares AI-Generated Image of Herself, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Kapoor and Radhika Apte To Wish ‘Merriest’ Christmas (View Pics)

Actress Katrina Kaif is all set to make her Tamil debut with Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, set to release in January 2024. She recently surprised fans by sharing AI-generated images of herself, Vijay, along with actors Sanjay Kapoor and Radhika Apte, who are also part of the film. While the gorgeous Katrina was seated on a sofa in a hot mini dress, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Kapoor, and Radhika Apte looked amazing in these ‘wow-worthy’ photos. Check them out below! Merry Christmas: Tamil Trailer of Vijay Sethupathi-Katrina Kaif's Film Leaves Netizens Intrigued With Different Tone, More Scenes, Radhika Apte and 'Kamal Haasan'! (Watch Video).

Katrina Kaif's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)