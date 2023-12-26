Katrina Kaif Shares AI-Generated Image of Herself, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Kapoor and Radhika Apte To Wish ‘Merriest’ Christmas (View Pics)

Katrina Kaif delighted fans by sharing AI-generated images featuring herself, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Kapoor, and Radhika Apte, showcasing their stunning looks. Check out!

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 26, 2023 07:45 PM IST

Actress Katrina Kaif is all set to make her Tamil debut with Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, set to release in January 2024. She recently surprised fans by sharing AI-generated images of herself, Vijay, along with actors Sanjay Kapoor and Radhika Apte, who are also part of the film. While the gorgeous Katrina was seated on a sofa in a hot mini dress, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Kapoor, and Radhika Apte looked amazing in these ‘wow-worthy’ photos. Check them out below!  Merry Christmas: Tamil Trailer of Vijay Sethupathi-Katrina Kaif's Film Leaves Netizens Intrigued With Different Tone, More Scenes, Radhika Apte and 'Kamal Haasan'! (Watch Video).

