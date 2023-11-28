Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and Ananya Panday, finally has a release date! Directed by Arjun Varain Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, the makers of KGHK today revealed that the much-awaited flick will be arriving on Netflix during Christmas on December 26. The film is touted to be coming of digital age story of three friends from Mumbai. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav’s Film to Premiere on Netflix – Reports.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Releasing this December:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

