Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav are ensuring a memorable December with their upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Set to premiere on Netflix on December 26, the much-awaited trailer for the film has been released. It offers a sneak peek into the lives of the trio as they grapple with the complexities of love, life and social media. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan pledges to be a cinematic tribute to the pure essence of friendship. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, the film narrates a 'coming-of-digital-age' tale revolves around three friends in their mid-20s navigating the challenges of life in the realm of social media. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Release Date: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav's Film to Stream on Netflix From December 26!.

Watch Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Trailer Here:

