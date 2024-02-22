Rakul Preet Singh married Jackky Bhagnani in a beautiful ceremony held in Goa on February 21. The couple's wedding photos were shared on Instagram, drawing congratulations from various celebrities, including Shahid Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Nayanthara, and Ajay Devgn. Now, Kiara Advani also extended her heartfelt wishes alongside a lovely picture from the wedding. The Don 3 actress shared Rakul and Jackky's wedding picture and wrote, "Congratulations. Wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness and togetherness." Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Are Officially Married! Couple Shares FIRST Photos From Their Dreamy Goa Wedding!.

Kiara Advani's IG Status:

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

