Actress Kiara Advani delighted fans on Sunday, sharing a sneak peek of her cherished day on Instagram. The actor, donning a comfy white dress adorned with orange prints and brown slippers, showcased a makeup-free look. In the mirror snapshot, she casually posed, letting her long, straight hair fall naturally. Kiara's caption read, "Just getting ready for my favourite day of the week." Kiara Advani Shares Handwritten Note on Insta As She Completes 9 Years in Bollywood, Thanks Fans for the Support (View Post).

Kiara Advani's Instagram Story

Watch Full Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA💫 (@kiaraxsparkly)

