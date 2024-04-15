Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to make a significant investment in his daughter Suhana Khan's first film, tentatively titled King. As Per Bollywood Hungama, directors Sujoy Ghosh and Siddharth Anand are spearheading the creation of a high-budget, raw, and rustic action flick with a staggering budget of Rs. 200 crores, and Khan is prepared to contribute. Additionally, sources suggest that Anand is in discussions with Western stunt directors to join the project, indicating a potential collaboration of international talent for King. Suhana Khan Shares Joyful Moments With Ananya Panday After Kolkata Knight Rider’s Victory (View Pics).

