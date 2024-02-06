Kiran Rao recently addressed the concerning portrayal of stalking in Bollywood films as a means of pursuing romantic interests. She reportedly referenced movies such as Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali as examples. However, in a recent interview, Rao clarified that she did not specifically name any films. Nonetheless, the Animal team has now responded to her comments via their official X platform. For the unversed, Kiran Rao, in an interview, spoke out against the perpetuation of misogyny in Indian cinema with an alleged reference to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's work. Vanga, in response, mentioned in an interview that Rao, as the ex-wife of a prominent figure -Aamir Khan, criticised films like Baahubali 2 and Kabir Singh for promoting misogyny. He defended his films, suggesting that Kiran Rao should also scrutinize Aamir Khan's movies, citing examples like the song 'Khambe Jaisi Khadi Hai.' Kangana Ranaut Takes Dig at Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Male Character Portrayals After Collaboration Interest.

Check Out Animal Film Team's Response:

We neither our Director Mr @imvangasandeep are making any assumptions Miss @ikiranrao ! It’s a fact reported by a very big media channel. Article Link 👇🏼https://t.co/dLKVn5pPO4 pic.twitter.com/lJcLHmHwGJ — Animal The Film (@AnimalTheFilm) February 5, 2024

