Filmmaker Kiran Rao recently opened up on how her ex-husband, Aamir Khan, was deeply affected by the failure of his last film, Laal Singh Chaddha. During the promotion of her upcoming movie Laapata Ladies, Kiran Rao opened up regarding the issue in an exclusive interview with Zoom. Speaking on it, Kiran Rao said, "It's really disheartening when you put in all the effort, and it doesn't work, which is what happened with Laal Singh Chaddha. It definitely affected Aamir quite deeply. It affected all of us because it was a project that seen so many stages, it had done the Covid-19 rollercoaster. It had been a dream project for Aamir." The filmmaker also added, "It didn't work; we do have to accept the fact that audiences didn't like it or did not want to see it." Kiran also stressed how people these days do not take the risk of doing films that are not in the 'formula'. Laapata Ladies Song 'Sajni': New Track From Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's Film To Release On THIS Date.

Check Out Kiran Rao’s Full Interview Here:

