Kiran Rao’s Eid celebration was filled with heartwarming moments, and the Insta reel shared by the director of Laapataa Ladies is proof. The filmmaker celebrated Eid with her son Azad, ex-husband Aamir Khan, and his family members, including Aamir’s mother and sisters. The former couple, along with their son, can be seen twinning in white outfits for the sacred occasion. Kiran not only wished everyone ‘Eid Mubarak’ but also sent wishes of ‘peace and love’ to all. Eid 2024: Aamir Khan Along With His Sons Junaid Khan and Azad Rao Khan, Delights Fans With Sweet Distribution and Greetings! (Watch Video).

Kiran Rao’s Eid Celebration

