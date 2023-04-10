The star cast of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan attended the film’s trailer launch event in style. Salman Khan looked dapper in black shirt and pants. Film’s lead actress Pooja Hegde looked radiant in a yellow, flowy gown. Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Jagapathi Babu and many others too made stylish appearances for the event that took place in Mumbai today. Check out the video below: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer: ‘Bhaijaan’ Salman Khan Promises Action, Romance and Drama in the Film, Co-Starring Pooja Hedge and Venkatesh (Watch Video).

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer Launch Event

#WATCH | Actors Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill and others attend the trailer launch of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/wTo14UYQdT — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2023

