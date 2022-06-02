Popular singer KK aka Krishnakumar Kunnath had passed away on May 31, leaving his fans shocked and saddened. As they remembered him through many fantastic songs that he had sung for Bollywood and South, not many know that KK had also some very popular ad jingles. One of his most famous jingles was for a cola brand that featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and a pre-fame Shahid Kapoor which came out in 1998. The other trio was then starring in Karan Johar's directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. RIP KK: Amul Topical Pays Tribute To Playback Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath With An Emotional Note.

Watch the ad below:

