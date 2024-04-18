Indian star cricketer KL Rahul celebrates his 32nd birthday today, April 18. On the special occasion, Suniel Shetty dropped a sweet birthday post for him. Taking to his Instagram handle, Suniel Shetty shared a photo wherein he, along with his son Ahan and son-in-law KL Rahul, could be seen lounging on a sofa. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "They say it’s not what we have in life, but who we have in our life that matters …feeling blessed to have you in ours for it’s a connection I can’t explain …happy birthday Rahul … love you son". For the unversed, Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty got married to KL Rahul on January 23, 2023, after dating for few years. Suniel Shetty's Joke on Finding Paparazzi Were There to 'Click' Ranveer Singh Leaves Them Amused! (Watch Video).

Check Out Suniel Shetty’s Insta Post Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

