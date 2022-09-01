Karan Johar is once again slammed by netizens for promoting Alia Bhatt on Koffee With Karan Season 7's latest episode. It so happened that while talking to guest Kriti Sanon, KJo mentioned about contemporaries and tagged Alia as the 'best actor in the country'. Well, this has irked Twitterati, who are not at all pleased by the filmmaker's incessant glorification of Bhatt all the time. Check it out. Every Alia Bhatt Outfit for Koffee With Karan Over the Years: View Pics of Bollywood Actress From Each Season She Made Stylish Appearance In!

'Embarrassment'

This gives me second hand embarassment he can't even construct the sentence fluently cos his mind is waiting for the right moment to mention Alia. And the audacity to say best actor in the COUNTRY...like Karan do you even watch all the films produced in your country 💀 https://t.co/g8aN3Nj6R7 — 🌌 (@aestheticallyFM) September 1, 2022

ROFL

Female Guest : *Breathes* Karan Johar : Do you know, Alia breathes better than you ? https://t.co/KWKzCGIByq — Broski (@kiritotwts) September 1, 2022

'KJo's La La Land'

Alia is the best actress in the country only in Kjo's la la land. Kriti did a great job by giving it back to Karan.This guy needs to be slapped back to reality. https://t.co/UlOBpf6npa — I am NOT a boy (@ishab26) September 1, 2022

'Wahiyat'

Karan Johar shoving down Alia everyone's throat as stupendously fantastic actor of this universe which is pathetic really. She is pretty average actor with successful scripts albeit better than other wahiyat nepokids. In darlings, she was no where near Shefali Shah. — PN (@PN7643) September 1, 2022

Really?

Even if i like alia Because of karan, i will stop liking her 🌝 Can he ever be a neutral host 😑 https://t.co/8DAwbXKDpn — Noor ✨ (@doiknowyou1_) September 1, 2022

