Every Thursday with new episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 out, viewers have their own way to mock or love the show. However, recently while scrolling the micro-blogging site, we bumped into a rather interesting claim made by netizens that accuses Karan Johar of promoting Alia Bhatt on every episode of KWK S7. Right from KJo telling Samantha Ruth Prabhu that she beat Alia Bhatt in Ormax survey to Janhvi Kapoor praising Bhatt, it all happened on the Kouch. Here are a few reactions by Twitterati over the same. Koffee With Karan Season 7 Review: Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh's Effortless Friendship Saves Karan Johar's Show From Being Humdrum (LatestLY Exclusive).

Well...

Karan Johar probably gets acidity if he doesn’t mention Alia Bhatt’s name once in every KWK episode — Poulomi Das (@PouloCruelo) July 21, 2022

Are You Listening KJo?

Karan johar needs to stop mentioning alia name in every kwk episode , he is bringing more hate for her considering she has gotten maximum criticism just for being his favourite so why he keeps doing this !#AliaBhatt#KoffeeWithKaran7 — Rumi (@tatuedheart) July 22, 2022

Umm...

#KaranJohar name dropping #AliaBhatt in ever episode of #kwk, to shove her down the audience throats. he’s been doing this since her debut. Tht girl is not self made & she hasn’t worked a day in her life. The girl steals scripts and copies bigger actresses personality for what? pic.twitter.com/bIE8tj0KvJ — Maha (@MahaAliRehman) July 21, 2022

Really?

He's made this season solely for the purpose of endorsing his own "stars". You know, as he's done since season one. Typical. — DJD (@jotham15) July 21, 2022

