Karan Johar is back with his famous talk show. Titled as Koffee Shots With Karan, the special episode saw The Empire starcast Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea, and Drashti Dhami on the couch. The 33-minute video is super fun, but the highlight is the rapid-fire round when Kunal chooses Anushka Sharma's name to marry and ditches, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. That's not it, as he also adds that Virat Kohli would behead him for saying this.

Watch Full Episode:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)