On the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, Kiara Advani spilled the beans about Sidharth Malhotra's incredibly romantic proposal! Seated alongside Vicky Kaushal, her co-star from Govinda Naam Mera, they delved into their love lives. Kiara revealed the best part—Sidharth used lines from our 2021 film Shershaah to pop the question! That's reel romance turning into real-life sweetness! She also revealed that Sidharth's nephew was there to capture their sweet moments. Koffee With Karan Season 8 Promo: Kiara Advani Shares Key to Blissful Marriage With Sidharth Malhotra, Reveals 'We Never Sleep Over a Fight' (Watch Video).

Sidharth Used Shershaah's Lines To Propose Kiara:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)