On December 5, Salman Khan arrived in Kolkata to attend the inaugural ceremony of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival. Also present were celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Anil Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, and Shatrughan Sinha. A new video from the Film Festival has emerged on the internet, showing the Tiger 3 actor dancing alongside Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, and other stars. They were seen grooving to the KIFF theme song on the stage at the Netaji Indoor Stadium. Kolkata International Film Festival 2023: Salman Khan Honoured By Bengali Actor Dev at The Inaugural Ceremony in Kolkata (View Pic).

CM Mamata Banerjee With Bollywood Actors At KIFF 2023:

#Watch: #WestBengal CM #MamataBanerjee shaking a leg with Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor & Sonakshi Sinha on stage at the Kolkata International Film Festival pic.twitter.com/MooKqcgovI — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) December 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)