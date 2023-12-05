At the Kolkata International Film Festival 2023, all eyes were on Salman Khan as he received an honour from Bengali Actor Dev during the inaugural ceremony in Kolkata. The event was graced by the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, along with Anil Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Sourav Ganguly, Sonakshi Sinha, and other eminent Bengali actors, signifying a significant celebration of cinema's diversity. As Salman Khan received the honour from Dev, this moment vividly portrayed a vibrant occasion, uniting stalwarts from different cinematic realms under one roof for a collective celebration of cinematic excellence. Kolkata International Film Festival 2023: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and More Bollywood Celebs To Attend The Event!.

Salman Khan Receives Awards From Dev:

Megastar #SalmanKhan felicitated by bengali actor #Dev ..he is one of the biggest star of bengali cinema . as a bengali happy to see them together. @BeingSalmanKhan@idevadhikari #KIFF2023 #KolkataInternationalFilmFestival pic.twitter.com/7ydHnvtDW8 — Aditya paul (@adityapaul0473) December 5, 2023

Dev Honours Salman Khan, Check Video:

