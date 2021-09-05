Kriti Sanon has once again talked about how covering a celebrities funeral is not correct. After Sidharth Shukla's deth, this conversation has elated to a greater level with other stars also condeming papparazi for calling funerals news. Sanon's tweet about the same went viral amongst the fans, who said they support what Kriti is saying.

Check Out Some Tweet Below:

Absolutely with you on this. — satrajit sen (@satrajits) September 4, 2021

Do You Agree?

Absolutely agreed with this. It’s so insensitive capturing anyone’s funeral whether a public figure or just a common man. There should be some kind of humanity 😊 — Deepak Agarwal (@dagrawal236) September 5, 2021

Thoughts??

I am with @kritisanon ji. The media can do anything for some masala and forget about the situation what is going on and for what we are here. And peoples are continually encouraging it,but it is wrong. Funeral is For the peace of the soul of the one who has gone not for coverage. — Vibhanshu Sharma (@Vibhans45221237) September 4, 2021

An Elated Fan

You always make me feel so proud , it's so good stanning a gem like you , I love you Kriti , our queen , I always expected a reply from you may be i don't deserve it but I just love you till the end , keep shining pretty Sanon 💞❤️ — ✨Shanaya✨ (@shxnaya) September 4, 2021

A Fan Thanking Kriti

Thank you for posting this but I think it's 90% media and 10% people's fault who want to see the reaction and thoughts of other celebrities. — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar4800) September 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)