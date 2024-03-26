Kriti Sanon celebrated Holi 2024 with great fervour! The actress, who is gearing up for the release of her film titled Crew, shared pictures of her fun-filled Holi celebrations. Posing with makeup artists Adrian Jacobs and Aasif Ahmed, the stunning actress shared pics on Instagram, captioning it as, ‘Happy Holi from me and my CREW!!’. Talking about the film co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu, it is scheduled to be released in theatres on March 29. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Baby Malti Marie’s Holi Celebrations With Family and Friends Are Winning Over the Internet (View Pics & Watch Video).

Kriti Sanon Celebrates Holi 2024

