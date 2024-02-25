Kumar Shahani, veteran filmmaker, passed away at the age of 83. Shahani was known for his groundbreaking contributions to parallel cinema with films like Maya Darpan, Tarang, Khayal Gatha, and Kasba. His work was celebrated for its innovative narrative style influenced by formalist approaches akin to Pasolini and Tarkovsky. Beyond his directorial achievements, Shahani was a revered educator and theorist known for his extensive writings, notably The Shock of Desire and Other Essays, which have significantly enriched cinematic discourse. His mentor was Ritwik Ghatak, who highly regarded him and later assisted Robert Bresson in France. Melinda Dillon Dies at 83: Veteran Actress Was Known For Her Roles in Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Absence of Malice, A Christmas Story Among Others.

Filmmaker Kumar Shahani No More: