The Madgaon Express trailer, starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu Sharma, Nora Fatehi, Avinash Tiwary, and more, was released on March 4, 2024. Actor Kunal Kemmu, who is directing the film, expressed gratitude on Instagram as the trailer soared to the top on YouTube within 24 hours. Sharing a video, he wrote, “I feel so humbled and motivated by the love you guys have shown towards the trailer of the film - and in such a short time. It also gives me fuel to burn brighter and work harder. Thank you so much for making this happen.. see you in the theatres on the 22nd of March!” Madgaon Express Trailer: Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary’s Goa Trip Takes an Unexpected Turn Filled With Surprising Twists (Watch Video).

