Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha's first day box office numbers are out! And well, the Advait Chandan directorial has kickstarted on a decent note, as it has managed to collect Rs 12 crore at the ticket window on its opening day. The movie stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the lead actress. Laal Singh Chaddha Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax to Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Remake; Exploring How It Differs From Forrest Gump! (SPOILER ALERT).

Laal Singh Chaddha First Day Box Office Collection:

#LaalSinghChaddha is shockingly low on Day 1... The dull start has added to the woes of an ailing industry... Better at premium multiplexes, but mass circuits are weak... Needs to score big numbers from Fri-Sun to salvage the situation... Thu ₹ 12 cr. #India biz. *ALL* VERSIONS. pic.twitter.com/Wc015wWEr9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 12, 2022

